Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle Poke Fun at Feud Rumors in Surprise Video

Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle are putting feud rumors to rest!

The Oscar-winning actress, 52, surprised her Instagram followers with a cameo from the Duchess of Sussex, 43, during a Q&A session on her Story on Tuesday, March 26.

“Are you comprehending the Meghan Markle beef that social media says you two have?” one of Paltrow’s followers asked. The Goop founder and CEO was quick to address the rumors directly to the camera, saying, “I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever.”

Paltrow then turned to speak to someone sitting next to her off-camera, asking, “Do you understand this?” The camera then panned to show Meghan sitting next to Paltrow, eating a slice of pie and shrugging about the alleged drama.

gwyneth paltrow

It looks like Paltrow followed through with her promise to reach out to her Montecito, Calif. neighbor after the Iron Man actress’ Vanity Fair cover story published on March 18, in which she was asked whether or not she sees Meghan’s lifestyle brand As Ever as competition for Goop.

“I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” Paltrow told the outlet. “I think there’s always more than enough to go around. Everybody deserves an attempt at everything that they want to try.” She added, “Another woman is never your competition.”

Paltrow also clarified that she did not know Meghan or her husband, Prince Harry, despite living in the same neighborhood. “I don’t know Meghan and Harry,” she said. “I mean, I’ve met Meghan, who seems really lovely, but I don’t know her at all. Maybe I’ll try to get through their security detail and bring them a pie.”

gwyneth paltrow

Meghan has recently been digging into the lifestyle space, announcing earlier this month that her new podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, would be premiering April 8.

“I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses,” she wrote on Instagram as she announced the new title. “They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?)”