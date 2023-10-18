Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Plans to Quit Hollywood After Selling Goop

Gwyneth Paltrow is making plans to step back from the spotlight in "a few more years" after she sells Goop, her wellness empire valued at $250 million in 2018 by the New York Times. In a new interview with Bustle for the October cover story, the 51-year-old Academy Award winner opened up about her plans for the future, admitting that she has "no idea" who would buy Goop when the time comes.

"We're not ready to sell yet. I need a few more years," she explained, adding that she would be "happy" with the idea of making a dramatic exit from the public eye on her 55th birthday in 2027. "I will literally disappear from public life," Paltrow continued. "No one will ever see me again." While the actress gets no enjoyment out of the celebrity aspect of her job, she explained that she does enjoy "creating, collaborating, being struck with new ideas, innovating, thinking ahead, strategy, vision, that kind of thing."

Things are plenty complex in Paltrow's personal life as well, with the actress admitting things are "extra, extra messy" right now with the demands of having her 17-year-old son Moses Martin and stepson Brody Falchuk both looking at colleges paired with "a lot going on" at Goop. "So I'm just f-king up. I've burned three things in the oven this weekend, just stuff like that, where you're like, 'What the f-k?'" Paltrow admitted. "I should say I'm trying to learn to be more tolerant with myself when I make messes, because I really don't like it. It's just one of those seasons. It's like this fulcrum of life."

While the star thought being in her 50s meant she could "downshift," she's found that life is busier than ever – something she's questioning in herself. "We as women are so programmed to be busy. It's like a badge of honor, and we've all bought this thing from the patriarchy hook, line, and sinker that we have to be busy and overperforming," she explained. "I'd like to move into the next phase more from a place of discovery and gentleness. To let life unfold, as opposed to 'I'm not doing enough.' Because now, if I fully take a weekend off, sometimes I'll start to feel anxious, like, 'Oh, my God, what should I be doing?' Even when I'm trying to relax, I'll think, 'OK, I'll sit down with a great novel!' And it's like, Jesus, can you not just sit down and daydream?"