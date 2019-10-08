Gwen Stefani to Receive Fashion Icon Award Amid ‘The Voice’ Exit

Gwen Stefani will be given this year’s Fashion Icon Award at the E! People’s Choice Awards on Nov. 10, the network announced on Tuesday. She becomes the second ever recipient of the award, following Victoria Beckham who became the first winner in 2018.

“It’s an incredible honor to receive this year’s Fashion Icon Award at the E!’s People’s Choice Awards,” Stefani told E! News. “As an artist, musician and entrepreneur, fashion has always served as a creative outlet for me to express my personality and music. I am so grateful to receive this award and continue to be inspired by those who stand apart and embrace their unique style and individuality.”

“Honestly, it’s bizarre, it’s crazy!,” Stefani continues. “It makes me think back to Anaheim and just looking through Vogue Magazine and thinking, ‘Oh, those girls, that’s not real. I’ll never get my hands on those clothes. I’m just going to go to the thrift store and make my own clothes’…to get to this point where I’m getting an award for fashion, it’s kind of surreal.”

This news comes on the heels of the surprising announcement on Monday that Stefani will be leaving The Voice after just one season as a judge. She is being replaced by Nick Jonas, NBC announced. Stefani was a judge on the show for Seasons 7, 9 and 12, and then returned this season when Adam Levine left the show unexpectedly.

Stefani is yet to officially comment on her departure from the singing competition. She recently made a couple of Instagram posts about the show that didn’t give any indication that she would be leaving.

Back in July, Stefani talked about how competition makes her uncomfortable.

“I’m not a competitive person,” Stefani told Travel Girl in July. “In fact, competition makes me really uncomfortable. It was probably one of the reasons I almost didn’t do the show, because I couldn’t picture myself pitching myself and trying to fight, especially against a very competitive person like Adam Levine. Blake [Shelton] and Adam were so good at that. The longer I was on the show, the more I understood what I needed to do to ‘pitch’ for an artist and to go for it.”

Jonas joins Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend as the show’s judges for Season 18, which will premieres in spring 2020.