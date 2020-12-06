Gwen Stefani Recreates Her 'Just a Girl' Outfit as She Launches Her Pop Comeback

Gwen Stefani is officially back in the world of pop music! The 51-year-old "Hollaback Girl" and "The Sweet Escape" singer announced that she'd be launching her brand new single on Monday. This new single, entitled "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," comes after a few years of Stefani sidestepping the pop arena.

Since her last mainstream pop record, 2016's This Is What the Truth Feels Like, she released the Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, released several country songs alongside fiancé Blake Shelton and has regularly appeared as a coach on The Voice. Now she's setting up a bold new single, one that will apparently embrace some aspects of her past. In the single's cover art, Stefani recreates her outfit from No Doubt's "Just a Girl" music video from 1995. However, she is also shown in a more modern selection, as well.

Seeing Stefani embracing her old fashion sense — while also showing how much she changed over the years — excited fans. Many wondered what this could mean sonically for her new tune and if it meant she would return to the charts with strong new pop/rock material. Scroll through to see Stefani recreate the iconic look, as well as what fans are saying about it.