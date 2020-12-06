Gwen Stefani Recreates Her 'Just a Girl' Outfit as She Launches Her Pop Comeback
Gwen Stefani is officially back in the world of pop music! The 51-year-old "Hollaback Girl" and "The Sweet Escape" singer announced that she'd be launching her brand new single on Monday. This new single, entitled "Let Me Reintroduce Myself," comes after a few years of Stefani sidestepping the pop arena.
Since her last mainstream pop record, 2016's This Is What the Truth Feels Like, she released the Christmas album You Make It Feel Like Christmas, released several country songs alongside fiancé Blake Shelton and has regularly appeared as a coach on The Voice. Now she's setting up a bold new single, one that will apparently embrace some aspects of her past. In the single's cover art, Stefani recreates her outfit from No Doubt's "Just a Girl" music video from 1995. However, she is also shown in a more modern selection, as well.
Seeing Stefani embracing her old fashion sense — while also showing how much she changed over the years — excited fans. Many wondered what this could mean sonically for her new tune and if it meant she would return to the charts with strong new pop/rock material. Scroll through to see Stefani recreate the iconic look, as well as what fans are saying about it.
Reactions
gwen stefani wearing her iconic Just A Girl outfit i’ve never been more excited omg pic.twitter.com/EP6yXdbM22— xay (@xxxaylan) December 4, 2020
She looks like Gwen from the Just a Girl music video, she's gonna SERVE!!!!— Babylon bitch (@SIave4Pop) December 6, 2020
Now and then, she rocks and she rules. She’s not just a girl, she is legend. She is @gwenstefani. #letmereintroducemyself pic.twitter.com/0V96aRpW4b— Kate🇵🇭 for B&G, LMRM out 12/17 (@forgwenandblake) December 6, 2020
Wow I’m pretty excited to hear this! I’m just a girl has been my personal anthem for 20+ years. I can’t wait to see what @gwenstefani has in store for us next. https://t.co/tCHZk13Po0— Briana Frank ☁️ (@FranklyBriana) December 5, 2020
𝑶𝒉, 𝑰'𝒎 𝒋𝒖𝒔𝒕 𝒂 𝒈𝒊𝒓𝒍, 𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒕𝒆 ...🔥👑 pic.twitter.com/RoyIxVozSt— 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓻𝓲𝓬𝓲𝓪👑 (@Jlo_Scherzy_gx) December 6, 2020