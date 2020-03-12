Gwen Stefani’s Performance Cancellation Amid Coronavirus Sparks Strong Response From Social Media

The Houston Livestock Show Rodeo announced on Wednesday that it would be canceling the remainder of its events for the year, which means concerts from stars including Keith Urban, Lizzo, Jon Pardi and Gwen Stefani.

“In the interest of public health, the City of Houston and the Houston Health Department have ordered the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to close,” the rodeo’s Twitter account wrote on March 11. “The grounds will close at 4 pm.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The rodeo began on March 3 and has already seen numerous events and concerts but decided to shut down for the remainder of its schedule due to concerns over the coronavirus. The rodeo was to continue through March 22 and Stefani was scheduled to perform at NRG Stadium on March 17.

​

“So sad I won’t be able to see u guys at @RODEOHOUSTON but understand safety is most important,” Stefani tweeted after the cancellation was announced. “Hope to see u guys soon.”

On Feb. 25, the singer had shared a video telling fans she could “not believe” she was going to play the Houston Rodeo.

​

Fans quickly began reacting to the news of the cancellation, including one person who shared that they had traveled from Ecuador to see Stefani.

I just came from Ecuador to see you…. Im so sad… hope some day you visit my little country. Xoxo @gwenstefani — Dani Ulloa (@Dani_UlloaS) March 12, 2020

We know u had the most amazing show ready for the rodeo, hopefully you’ll be able to perform it there in the near future. ❤️ — Bea🌺 (@RocketShip726) March 12, 2020

It was the only thing I was looking forward to for like three months 🥺🥺🥺 love you with my whole heart G @gwenstefani — queen of the vampires 🍷 (@Morgankj26) March 11, 2020

​

Many let the singer know that they understood the decision.

Everyone’s health including your own is most important — Judy ❤️ Shefani (@Auntiejudy) March 11, 2020

I hope to see you again soon! Safety is definitely of the most importance! Houston loves you! — Bri (@KimKDelRey) March 11, 2020

I agree #Gwenstefani health is more important and you have 3 adorable boys to take care of and a handsome cowboy who adores you — Kathy Davis (@KathyDa35985429) March 12, 2020

It’s a bummer! You’re so loved and people were so excited..hopefully @RODEOHOUSTON will have you back. Take good care of yourself and be safe 🙏 — SHEFANI❤️🌻❤️TRUE LOVE (@SG_BlakeandGwen) March 12, 2020

​

Several other scheduled performers have reacted to the cancellation on social media along with Stefani.

“Rodeo is officially canceled due to corona virus,” Lizzo, who was to perform on Friday, wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m heartbroken but more concerned about our health and safety. Please take care.”

“Bummed about the cancellation of the Houston rodeo (& everyone who was affected by it) I was looking forward to it, would have been my 1st time performing there,” Pardi shared on his own Story. “Got to keep everyone safe though — WASH YOUR HANDS and quarantine yourself if you’re not feeling well.”

Kane Brown reposted the announcement on his Story and wrote “Sorry guys” along with two heart emojis.

​

“The Rodeo is deeply saddened; however, the safety and well-being of our guests and our community is our top priority. Out of precaution, the City has decided that this is the best course of action for our community,” the rodeo shared on its website on Wednesday. “The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been a fabric of this community since 1932. Having to close early is extremely difficult as guests, volunteers, exhibitors, rodeo athletes and entertainers look forward to the 20 days of the Rodeo each year.”

“We look forward to the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to continue to promote agriculture, education, entertainment and Western heritage.”

Photo Credit: Getty / NBC