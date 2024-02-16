Gwen Stefani Shows Off Massive New Bling From Blake Shelton for Valentine's Day

Blake Shelton sparred no expense for Valentine's Day. The county staple decked out his wife, Gwen Stefani, with some new diamonds. The No Doubt singer appeared as a guest on the Valentine's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live where she discussed holiday plans with Valentine's plans with the talk show guru before Shelton joined her on stage to perform their romantic single, "Purple Irises." Stefani was happy to showcase her new jewels. "I got my Valentine's present early this year," Stefani teased, placing her blinged-out hand on her cheek and pointing to her new large emerald green ring. And Shelton picked it out himself. "He really mixed it up. Usually I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, 'here you go!'" Stefani revealed of the gift. "Yeah, he did the whole thing. I love you Blakey!"

As for how they spent their evening, they went a more lowkey route. "We have the boys at home," Stefani said of her three sons — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband, fellow musician Gavin Rossdale. "I have some water boiling. We're going to have some ravioli."

Stefani met Shelton while filming The Voice in 2014. Shelton was married to his second wife, country singer Miranda Lambert, at the time. They divorced in 2015. Shelton and Stefani wed in July 2021.

Stefani and Rossdale were together for 20 years. They met in 1995 during a No Doubt tour. Rossdale proposed to the "Hollaback Girl" singer in 2001. Nine months later, they wed in a 17th-century churchyard in London. Four years after saying "I Do," they had their first son, Kingston, in May 2006. Two years later in August 2008, they had Zuma. Son number three, Apollo, was born in February 2014.

Just a year after Apollo was born, they announced their split. "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE.