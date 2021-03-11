Gwen Stefani Addresses Speculation Surrounding No Doubt Reunion

✖

Gwen Stefani isn't shutting down the No Doubt reunion rumors just yet. The former Voice judge (who was recently replaced with Nick Jonas for Season 20) joined host Zane Lowe on Beats 1 radio where she dished on her upcoming album and the possibility of her old band reuniting for the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. “It is a really big deal. And I do, I’m reflecting so much on all the music,” Stefani shared. “When you’re writing new music, reflect on everything that you’ve done. For sure, surreal to think that that happened so long ago. I have no idea what the future holds with that. You know what I mean? It’s impossible.”

She also went on to share further details on her forthcoming fifth studio album, which has yet to be titled. Stefani, who released her latest single "Slow Clap" on Thursday, says she received some pushback from her writing partners (Ross Golan, and producer Luke Niccoli) due to her self described "scrappy underdog" persona. “I feel like it’s that thing that happens to us through our life,” she dished. “It starts in high school where you feel like you don’t fit in, and then sometimes your weirdness actually is what makes you so special, and so the song is kind of about that."

“It’s also about wanting to just, even though I know I’ve had my 15 minutes of my time wanting to kind of double dip and just get a little bit more, why not? If they’re going to let me, I’m going to take it," she said. Stefani also worked with the same group on her single "Let me Reintroduce Myself."

After releasing the song which will likely appear on the upcoming LP, the songstress told Billboard she had approximately 20 songs ready. “I just had this lightbulb moment,” Stefani said. “I was like, ‘I really want to investigate where I started in music — the reggae and ska, when I first fell in love with music, when it defined who I was. I really want to do happy music, that’s where it all started.’ Once I got into that mode, it was like a wildfire, because every person I went in with, we were just so inspired and excited to be doing that kind of music.”