Bobby Bones Brings up Gwen Stefani's Ex-Husband in Front of Blake Shelton

Bobby Bones has an explanation for bringing up Gwen Stefani's ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, in front of her husband and The Voice staple, Blake Shelton. Bones took to X, formerly Twitter, and explained he didn't have any ill intention. He says he was speaking with the couple and mentioned No Doubt, noting he was a fan from the start when they were on tour with Bush and the Goo Goo Dolls, a group Rossdale was a member of. He says he immediately realized he messed up by mentioning it.

Stefani and Rossdale spent 20 years together. They first met in 1995 during a No Doubt tour. After six years of dating, Rossdale proposed to the "Holla Back" singer, with her father's blessing. Nine months later, they wed in a 17th-century churchyard in London. Four years after saying "I Do," the former pair welcomed their first child together, a son Kingston James McGregor Rossdale, in May 2006. Two years later in August 2008, they had another son they named Zuma Nesta Rock Rossdale. Baby number three, another son named Apollo Bowie Flynn Rossdale, was born in February 2014.

My response. To all those angrily DMing me pic.twitter.com/73fi1p6KNi — Bobby Bones (@mrBobbyBones) February 9, 2024

Just a year after their third son was born, they announced their split. "While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment," they said in a joint statement to PEOPLE. Rumors spread that their split occurred due to Rossdale's affair with a nanny.

Stefani met Shelton while filming The Voice in 2014. Shelton was with his second wife, Miranda Lambert, at the time, but they divorced in 2015. They wed in July 2021.