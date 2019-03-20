Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s Wedding Plans Reportedly on Hold

Despite being ready for marriage, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have had to put their wedding plans on hold. According to a report in Us Weekly, the couple has hit a little snag, but is “willing to wait.”

The reason for the holdup is connected to Stefani’s Catholic background and her desire to have the marriage to Shelton recognized by the church.

As Us Weekly details, Stefani only recently “began the formal process” to have her marriage to ex-husband Gavin Rossdale annulled by the church. Once that process is complete, the church will be able to officially recognize her marriage to Blake.

“Gwen’s religion has always been extremely important to her,” a source tells the publication. “Blake is completely supportive of this.”

The report adds that there are other wrinkles the couple need to work out before they step down the aisle together. Aside from religion, their living arrangements are called an “obstacle” as Shelton splits time between L.A. and his home in Oklahoma. Stefani is L.A. based herself, staying close to her three kids with Rossdale, Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4.

The couple has also met with Stefani’s priest for a “counseling session” according to Us Weekly, seeking guidance to work through the stresses they are facing. That said, the pair are still committed to each other.

According to AOL, Catholicism states that if a previous marriage is not annulled, a person is not allowed to receive communion. Pope Francis has taken steps to ease the process behind annulment, but it seems that it will just take time for Shelton and Stefani.

Shelton did reportedly convert to Catholicism according to AOL, but the country singer and Voice judge have not publicly commented on his religious beliefs.

The couple started dating in 2015 and reportedly decided to take things slow for Stefani’s three children.

“Blake has always wanted to marry Gwen,” a source told Us Weekly back in January. “She’s always been extremely cautious because she has three kids to be mindful of.”

Both Stefani and Shelton discussed engagement and the pressure from the media in interviews early in 2019. Stefani told the Today Show that the couple is “just trying to be in the moment as much as we can.” Shelton shared similar thoughts during his own Today appearance.

“This is something I feel like is meant to be,” Shelton told Today. “I’ve learned more from Gwen Stefani as a human being and how to grow as a human being than I have from anybody ever in my life. Anybody. She’s everything you could hope a human being could be. That’s what Gwen is.”

Despite numerous reports, the couple is not currently engaged. But Shelton did indicate that he and Stefani “aren’t just dating.”