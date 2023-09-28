Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton to Face off Again — But Not on 'The Voice'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are set to face off again in a TV competition, but it won't be on The Voice. The pair will go head to head on USA Network's wild celebrity game show Barmageddon, when it comes back for another round of episodes later this year. In addition to starring in Barmageddon, Shelton also serves as an executive producer, alongside his friend, and The Voice host, Carson Daly, with television personality and Wrestling Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia hosting the festivities.

In each episode of Barmageddon, "two celebrities play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures online, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed," per an official description. "The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat. But this is Barmageddon – even if they don't win, at least they had fun trying." Barmageddon Season 2 premieres Monday, Nov. 13 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.

Shelton and Stefani met while working on The Voice together. They later began dating and eventually married in 2021. While the pair does not share any biological children, Stefani shares three sons — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9 — with her ex-husband, Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

In 2022, Shelton announced that he would be leaving the show at the end of Season 23, which concluded earlier this year. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best," The country music superstar wrote in an Instagram post last October. "It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

"I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers-the 'voices,' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach," he continued. "It's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!"