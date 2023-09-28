Nikki Bella Solidifies Her Name Change in 'Barmageddon' Season 2 Poster

Nikki Bella is officially Nikki Garcia with her latest move. This week, the USA Network announced the premiere date of Barmageddon Season 2, and the promotion poster says "Nikki Garcia." The WWE Hall of Famer is the host of the show which also includes Carson Daly and Blake Shelton. The new season will premiere on Monday, Nov. 13 at 11 p.m. ET/PT, and a special holiday episode will air on Monday, Dec. 4 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

As the synopsis states, "In each episode, two celebrities play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures online, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed. The competition heats up when the losing rival of each round has a chance to even the score by spinning the Wheel of Redemption, a risky move with hilarious consequences. Ultimately, the winning team takes home a prize while the losing celebrity must accept the shame of defeat."

(Photo: USA Network)

The celebrities featured in the second season are Kelly Clarkson, Michelle Rodriguez, Gwen Stefani, David Arquette, Colbie Caillat, Jelly Roll, Gabriel Iglesias, Carly Pearce, Boyz II Men, Ice T, Rob Riggle, Chris Hardwick, Nikki Glaser, Al Madrigal, Bill Engvall, AJ McCarron and Lauren Alania. Shelton will be facing Stefani, Ice T and Alaina and will take the sage with his house band for live music sing-alongs. Daly, who is an executive producer with Shelton, will be behind the bar.

Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke to Garcia who teased details of Barmageddon Season 2. "They really went bigger and better this season," she said. "It was so fun to film, to be a part of. The games got bigger. I cry-laugh so much on that show. I'm always like, "I can't believe this is my job. It's the greatest gig in the world." And it was so much fun. It's just so many great laughs, so many fun games to watch, and a lot of great celebrities." Barmageddon was filmed at Shelton's bar, Ole Red, in Nashville, Tennessee. The show is USA's most-watched scripted freshman series in almost three years across all platforms.