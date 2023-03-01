'Barmageddon' Season 2 Fate Revealed at USA Network





Barmageddon is returning for a second season. USA Network announced on Wednesday that it has renewed the game show for Season 2 after a strong debut. It was revealed that Barmageddon was USA's best series premiere in almost three years in total viewers. In the seven-day delayed viewing, the Barmageddon premiere was the best in USA history for an unscripted series.

Blake Shelton and Carson Daily star and executive producer Barmageddon with Nikkie Bella hosting the show. All the action takes place at Shelton's bar, Ole Red in Nashville, and Shelton and Daly compete against celebrities in a series of bar games with a twist such as Air Cannon Cornhole, Keg Curling, Drunken Axe Hole, Sharts ("Shelton Darts") and more. The celebrities featured in Season 1 were Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, Lil Rel Howry, Malin Ackerman, and Mercedes Moné (formerly known as Sasha Banks).

It’s not like we didn’t see it coming! We’re ready for more honky-tonk good times. Get excited for #Barmageddon Season 2 coming to USA. 🤠🍻🎉 pic.twitter.com/niQeEXzmj4 — USA Network (@USANetwork) March 1, 2023

Last summer, Bella spoke to PopCulture.com about the show which premiered in December. I'm hosting a show coming out called Barmageddon with Blake Shelton and Carson Daly," Bella told PopCulture. "And that show is going to be so awesome. So we already filmed it. We should be hopefully announcing an air date soon. But it's just such a unique type of game show. It's something no one's seen before, but what everyone's just going to love to be a part of and to have in their home once a week on their TVs, just to grab a drink and enjoy with us."

Bella went on to say she is "really excited and working with Blake and Carson was so awesome. I'm just like, I feel so fortunate because the past year I've gotten to work with some of the most incredible men in the industry, all so different, but I've learned so much from. So I'm really excited for that to air."

Shelton talked about having his wife, Gwen Stefani, on the show. "Unfortunately for Gwen and Sheryl, they were the very first episode that we actually taped. Gwen had to be the guinea pig for everybody else," Shelton told PEOPLE in December. "She and Sheryl both did so well and just let their hair down and went for it. They set the bar for the tone and personality of the series. It gave us the confidence to say, 'We really can do this.'"