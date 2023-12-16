Guy Fieri Just Signed a $100 Million Contract

Guy Fieri is sticking around your television screens for quite a while longer. According to Variety, The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host signed a new three-year deal with Food Network that is reportedly worth above $100 million.

Fieri remains Warner Bros. Discovery's highest-paid talent and tops his former deal of $80 million reported back in 2021. The deal comes as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to cut costs and shelf content, most recently a formerly-planned Looney Tunes film.

It's no surprise that Fieri will stick around and is one of the successes of the company. He will soon hit 20 years with Food Network and he'll continue churning out Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives for a bit longer, following it with Guy's Grocery Games and the Tournament of Champions. Fieri was also the host for WBD's post-upfronts party, which is a long way since winning The Next Food Network Star series in 2006.

"Recognized everywhere he goes, there is only one Guy Fieri," Warner Bros. Discovery's head of food content Betsy Ayala wrote in a statement. "Guy's love of food, restaurants, and the chefs behind the dishes, combined with his extraordinary passion for crafting series with stories that resonate make extending this partnership a clear choice in our mission to deliver to viewers more of what they love."

Fieri follows Bobby Flay as the two core figures for Food Network going forward. Flay reportedly netted a similar deal, with Flay seeking $100 million as his target. Still, it is clear why Fieri is the next in line.

"One of the reasons we're bullish about our television networks is because of the power of incredible talents like Guy," WBD US Networks US Networks CEO Kathleen Finch said. "We're thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with Guy and to continue to entertain his legions of fans."

"For nearly two decades, Food Network has been my home and continuing to create great TV within the Warner Bros. Discovery universe is exactly where I want to be," Fieri said. "Food is our most universal language so being able to unite people through highlighting chefs, restaurateurs and the folks dishing out incredible meals all over this country and world is a privilege and responsibility that I don't take lightly."