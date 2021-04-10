Guy Fieri Just Bought an Incredible Gift for His Parents

✖

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives star Guy Fieri bought his parents an incredible gift on Thursday — a brand new car. The 53-year-old posted a photo on Instagram of himself and his parents standing beside the SUV, all wearing big smiles. Fieri even gave a shout-out to the dealership where he purchased the car, though it was not clear if it was a paid promotion or not.

"Surprised my mom and dad with a new Kia Sportage! They have been amazing parents and always supported me in my adventures," Fieri wrote. "Big thanks to [Jim Bone Kia] in Santa Rosa!" Fiera and his parents posed in front of a garage with at least three stalls for the photo, all with glass doors. The restauranteur was born in Ohio, though he and his parents relocated to California when he was young, and he grew up there. Fans praised Fieri for paying his successes forward like this.

"What [a] Sonny boy you are! Awesome," wrote Sammy Hagar. Another fan commented: "Damn guy!! You are the best. Can today be the day that I get a [sandwich fist bump]?!?!" A third fan wrote: "Always take care of your parents! BRAVO!"

Fieri is best known for his love of good food, but he has a well-documented interest in cars as well. This week, he gave a shout-out to an up-and-coming electric car company on Twitter as well. Fieri re-tweeted photos of the prototype electric pick-up trucks by Lordstown Motors, based in his native Ohio.

"Congrats on the Betas and good luck in Baha," Fieri wrote with a flame emoji. The Lordstown electric truck will be entered in the upcoming San Felipe 250 off-road race — a major test for the start-up company. According to a report by Fox News, Lordstown Motors will begin production on this pick-up truck in September and hopes to offer the first all-electric full-sized pick-up truck in the U.S.

The Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio previously belonged to General Motors, and has many people hopeful for secure manufacturing jobs as well as energy-efficient technology. The young company was founded by former Workhorse Group CEO Steve Burns in 2018, with help from his own company as well as from GM itself. The company is looking to compete with other electric car companies like Tesla, Rivian and Nikola, although it is carving out a specific niche with all-wheel-drive (AWD) vehicles. The truck is expected to retail for $52,500 when it becomes available in September.