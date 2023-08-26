Angelina Jolie Gets Her Middle Fingers Tattooed

Angelina Jolie's highly anticipated middle finger tattoo design has been revealed after Mr. K, the artist behind it, teased the mystery design on his Instagram account. The image blurred out the details of her body art. "Still can't believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her," Mr. K wrote in an Aug. 22 Instagram post, tagging the actress. "Guess what she got on her palm?" He has also tattooed stars Matt Damon, Michael J. Fox, Doja Cat, and many other celebrities. Fans wondered if the tattoo was meant to be a reference to Jolie's ex-husband, Brad Pitt. As a result, he responded to the accusations in the comments section by clarifying that her ink does not have any connection to the Fight Club actor and that it has nothing to do with him.

"First of all, I feel sorry with all the bad speculations and sincerely apologize to @angelinajolie for the stress that might have caused her," Mr. K wrote. "This tattoo represents two daggers in geometric & abstract way / nothing related to religion or cross." As he stated, photos taken earlier this week of Jolie, 48, by paparazzi appear to show that the ink is actually a small dagger meant to look as if it is piercing her skin rather than a direct message to her ex-husband. The designs were likely drawn using a single needle, Mr. K's specialty. "Growing up, I was always looking for the finest pen I could use for my art projects," the Seoul native explains in his artist profile on the Bang Bang NYC tattoo parlor website. "When I began my career in the tattoo industry, naturally I was drawn to the intricate details of the micro style."

For Jolie, tattoos were a passion from an early age. "I have a tattoo, 'A prayer for the wild at heart kept in cages,' I got it when I was 20," she described in a 2019 interview with Harper's Bazaar. "I was with my mom one evening, and I was feeling lost. I was restless—always. I still am. We were driving to dinner, and she talked about spending time with Tennessee Williams and how much she loved his words. She told me he wrote that, about the wild at heart." The Oscar winner added, "We drove to a tattoo parlor, and I got it inked on my left arm." Jolie has had plenty of ink done since then, including her second husband's name, Billy Bob Thornton, which was later covered up with coordinates of the locations where her six children were born. The coordinates of Pitt's birthplace were also tattooed on her arm, but it appears she removed it after their divorce in 2016. "I love them. They're body art," she previously told Post-Modern Ink, per Marie Claire U.K. "I don't think it's abnormal that someone who spends their life in other skins wants to claim their own by marking things on it that matter to them."