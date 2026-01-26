Guy Fieri Is Unrecognizable in New Look for His Birthday

Guy Fieri is looking a little different this year!

The Food Network star was unrecognizable as he celebrated his 58th birthday on Thursday with a far more conservative look than fans have come to know over the years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sporting a button-down shirt and khakis in a birthday post on Instagram, Fieri ditched his signature spiky blonde hairstyle and matching goatee for neatly-combed brown locks and a clean-shaven face.

“Hey there! After so many years of celebrating my birthday as Guy, I figured this year I’d celebrate it as just a guy. Happy birthday to me!” he says in the AI-generated video, which he captioned simply, “New Year. New Guy. New Look.”

Fieri’s son Hunter, 29, was quick to poke fun at his dad’s new aesthetic, joking, “Dad… when did you start selling insurance?” Hunter also shared the clip to his Instagram Story with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the Mayor! Love you dad/just a Guy.”

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star is still recovering from a nasty tear in his quad muscle, which caused him to be rushed into emergency surgery while filming his new series, Flavor Town Food Fight.

“[I] slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” he told Fox New Digital in November. “So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he’s never seen—you know, in 20 years—he hasn’t seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half.”

MIAMI BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 25: Guy Fieri is seen during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting on February 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images)

The restaurateur then had to be rushed into the operating room to make sure his torn muscle didn’t “recede.” He explained, “You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded.”

Earlier this month, Fieri told PEOPLE that he is “doing better” amid his recovery and “trying to take it easy.”



“My doctors are all like, ‘We know you want to get after it, but let’s not go back to where we were,’” he said. “And I’m like, ‘We are never going back to that!’ That was the worst thing I’ve been through in the last 20 years.”

Despite it all, the Guy’s Grocery Games star said he’s positive he’ll be “up and ready and healthy and rolling by the time we hit the Super Bowl for sure.”