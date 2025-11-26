Guy Fieri Undergoes Emergency Surgery Following Freak On-Set Accident

Guy Fieri is recovering after a freak on-set accident turned into emergency surgery for the Food Network star.

The TV personality was filming his new show, Flavor Town Food Fight, when he slipped down a set of stairs, he told Fox New Digital Monday, which resulted in him tearing his quad muscle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

“[I] slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” Fieri, 57, explained. “So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he’s never seen—you know, in 20 years—he hasn’t seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half.”

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star said he had to be rushed into emergency surgery to make sure his torn muscle didn’t “recede,” explaining, “You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded.”

Fieri also noted how much his injury impacted the cast and crew members of his new show. “We’ve got everybody in town and all the chefs there and 125 people on set and everybody’s ready to go, and I’m in surgery,” he revealed. “So, we figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques.”

MIAMI BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 25: Guy Fieri is seen during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival Grand Tasting on February 25, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images)

The Guy’s Grocery Games star is now using a wheelchair and crutches as he keeps weight off of his leg for eight weeks before he’s able to begin rehabilitating his leg. “I want to get after it as fast as possible,” he insisted. “He’s like, ‘You know as much as you want to, get back to being Guy, you’re going to really have to go through [it].’”

Fieri will now be relying on sons Hunter, 29, and Ryder, 19, and his nephew Jules to take over Thanksgiving dinner. “So, I got my three boys, Hunter, Ryder and Jules, and they all know how to cook,” the restaurateur shared. “And now it’s gonna be me quarterbacking from the wheelchair and telling them what to do. And we cook for about 40 people up here. So it’s going to be, it’s got to be an adventure.”