Guy Fieri’s Son Just Got Married

Guy Fieri has a new daughter in law. The famed restaurateur’s son, Hunter Fieri, just married Tara Bernstein in a Country Chic-themed wedding at the family’s California ranch.

Their wedding was quite grand. They hosted a “Denim & Diamonds”-themed welcome party, and their wedding was equipped with a petting zoo and a six-tier custom wedding cake by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro.

Hunter is also a chef. He married the professional pickleball player in a wedding attended by 350 guests on Saturday, Aug. 30. “It’s controlled chaos over here,” Hunter told PEOPLE, with Bernstein adding, “Like a mini Stagecoach. We just want to hang out with our friends, have some good food, and just enjoy ourselves,” the groom added. “It’s just all of the people who mean the most to us.”

As for why the petting zoo was a feature, Hunter explained it only made sense as they live on the family’s ranch. “We have some great animals so people want to go and see them. Something fun to add,” Hunter said. “It’s the ranch vibes.”

Hunter’s 81-year-old paternal grandmother was all smiles at the wedding, and one of the main attractions as she served as the flower girl. They affectionately call her “Mi-Mi”

“She was beyond thrilled,” Hunter recalls of when he offered the role to Mimi. “But it was hilarious when we were asking her. We gave her this card and we had flowers and she didn’t know, and she’s like, ‘What? Am I going to be a flower girl?’ She completely guessed it before we could even tell her. She was very honored.”

Tara couldn’t stop gushing about her new groom. “I know it sounds cliché, but when I met Hunter, I wasn’t looking for anything. It honestly is a dream to be able to meet someone like him that’s kind of the guy version of me,” she said. “We’re so different, but that’s what makes us also similar in the same way. We have a lot of similar qualities, and I would say it really is a dream come true to meet your best friend and be able to live your life the way that you feel free at the same time.”

The couple are looking forward to continuing to build their lives side by side. They already are partners in life and in business. “We work together. We live together. We travel together. We do everything together as much as we can,” Hunter said. “We support each other, so we’re just going to continue to do that and continue to have fun and continue to create success for ourselves.”