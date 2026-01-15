Guy Fieri Gives Health Update After Freak Accident Left Him in a Wheelchair

Guy Fieri is sharing an update on his recovery after a terrifying fall, which has had him using a wheelchair for the past two months.

The Food Network star, 57, was rushed into emergency surgery in November after tearing his quad muscle while falling down a flight of stairs amid the filming of his new series, Flavor Town Food Fight.

Wednesday, Fieri told PEOPLE that he is “doing better” amid his recovery and “trying to take it easy.”

“It was definitely a trying holiday, but you know what, you get some real appreciation for having the ability to just get up and walk around and do everything you used to,” the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star told the outlet. “I’m a big CrossFit and hiking guy, so eight weeks of no hiking has driven me kind of crazy. But I’m looking forward to it, trying to take it easy.”

While he’s looking forward to getting back to his usual activity level, Fieri said he knows that things will be different moving forward. “My doctors are all like, ‘We know you want to get after it, but let’s not go back to where we were,’” he said. “And I’m like, ‘We are never going back to that!’ That was the worst thing I’ve been through in the last 20 years.”

Despite everything he’s been through, the celebrity restaurateur said he’s positive he’ll be “up and ready and healthy and rolling by the time we hit the Super Bowl for sure.”

Fieri previously recalled to Fox New Digital the freak accident that turned his world upside down. “[I] slipped down a set of steps and one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold,” he shared in November. “So, you know, it extended me out. I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he’s never seen—you know, in 20 years—he hasn’t seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half.”

The Guy’s Grocery Games star then had to be rushed into emergency surgery to make sure his torn muscle didn’t “recede,” as he explained, “You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded.”