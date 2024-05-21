Guy Fieri Reveals Major Weight Loss and How He Did It

Guy Fieri is sharing the secret behind his recent weight loss. The Food Network star, 56, credited his 30-plus-pound weight loss over the past four years to a combination of an intense workout routine and a change in his diet in a new interview with Men's Health published last week.

The celebrity chef began his weight loss journey during the COVID-19 pandemic, hiring personal trainer Scott Butler to help him get in shape. Now, Fieri combines high-intensity interval training with rucking – the practice of walking or running while carrying a weighted backpack or wearing a weighted vest. The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star rucks the hills near his house multiple times a week, following up his training with a daily cold plunge and sauna session. Fieri spends at least 15 minutes a day in the sauna followed by three minutes in the cold plunge, which is a routine he called "a daily reset that keeps me going."

The restauranteur also changed the way he eats, now practicing intermittent fasting. "Once I started getting more serious about that, the quantity of food I was eating, and exercise, it really changed the whole thing," Fieri told the outlet. "It wasn't as gnarly as you might think...I'm not a big breakfast fan."

The Guy's Grocery Games host also noted he now limits how much he actually eats during filming, taking just a few bites on camera and skipping dinner in response. "I'll use pizza as an example," he explained of his new attitude about food. "Pizza is one of those things when it's good, it's really good. And when it's bad, people still eat it. I'm now more inclined to not eat something that's not that great than to eat it."

In 2021, Fieri shared the secrets of his diet with GQ, saying at the time, "People always think that I must just eat deep-fried pizzas and cheeseburgers for lunch," but he's actually "a big salad fan, big sushi fan, and Thai food fan." The TV personality noted he also cooks "every meal in the home" when he's not on the road. His number one rule about food, however, emphasizes quality over quantity. "I'm a big believer that if you're going to eat something, eat the best. Don't go waste yourself on some imposter," he said. "It's got to be the real deal."