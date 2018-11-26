Guns N’ Roses Set Abruptly Ends When Axl Rose Falls ‘Severely Ill’

Axl Rose isn’t going to let a stomach bug keep him down, although it could hinder his performance a bit. The Guns N’ Roses rocker refused to cancel Sunday’s show in Abu Dhabi, even though he was “severely ill.”

Although the show wasn’t canceled entirely, Billboard reports that the band cut it short and played 20 of its planned 28 songs on its setlist. NME reports that the band played hits like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Sweet Child O’ Mine,” and “November Rain” in the two-hour concert.

“So they’ve got me on IVs and a bunch of injections because I got sick today. I’ve been throwing up for about the last five hours,” Rose, 58, told the crowd, as captured in a fan video. “So instead of canceling I’m gonna do the best show we can for you.”

After the show, Rose’s bandmates sent him props via social media for his performance. “Abu Dhabi, you guys were f—ing great tonight! Axl was severely ill. But you all were hugely supportive. Thanks for that. We’ll see again next time! Cheers!” guitarist Slash, 53, wrote.

Bassist Duff McKagan, 54, also sang Rose’s praises: “Thank you Abu Dhabi! @axlrose pulled a damn miracle… the man was beyond ill, and pulled off something I’ve never seen in my 40 years of playing. You all pulled him thru. Til next time!”

The Guns N’ Roses founders reunited in 2016 and have been touring on the Not in This Lifetime… Tour since then. The tour, which has seen dates in the United States, Brazil and Japan, was two dates remaining: one in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday and one in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, Dec. 8.

Slash, whose real name is Saul Hudson, told Rolling Stone in August that the extended tour was initially just supposed to be an appearance at Coachella and a handful of reunion shows.

“Originally, it was just to do those first couple of shows, and that was a gas. I missed being on a stage with Axl and Duff [McKagan]. I missed that combination. It whet the appetite to do more.

He added that the band is genuinely enjoying their time back together. “We work really well together, and we’ve worked really hard since we’ve gotten this thing going. We put a lot of heart and soul into it. We’re not just phoning it in,” he said.

“…It’s been really a wonderful experience, and I’ve been having really a great time with it, and everybody’s been getting along great. And the f—ing fans have been amazing. And it’s just sort of a blessing to have it go that way, you know, especially a band that’s been around – or not around, depending on, you know, all the different lineup changes and all that kind of stuff — for so long. So, it’s been really nice to be riding this wave,” he said.

Photo credit: Mark Horton / Contributor / Getty