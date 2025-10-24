Grimes Reveals ‘Innovative’ Large Face Tattoo

“Flesh without Blood” singer Grimes has decided against a face without tattoos.

The eccentric pop artist has always gone against the grain, but has often expressed herself through fashion or by posting her controversial and misinformed opinions on Twitter/X, the social media site owned by her former partner Elon Musk. Now, though, she’s turned to something completely different.

“I got a face tattoo a few months ago and literally nobody noticed, not even my parents lol. Idky this face tattoo is imperceptible but just for the record it’s my fave tat,” she posted on Twitter/X.

The 37-year-old singer further explained the tattoo in an Instagram post.

“Spent like ten years emotionally working up to a face tattoo but I guess I drew on my face too much and literally no one noticed,” she wrote, before mentioning that her tattoo artist “is onto something truly novel and innovative with her work esp on face tats- there’s a true beauty, delicacy, and innovation here imo.”

It’s not the first wild instance of body art for the singer; she got a tattoo covering her entire back in 2021, and then a hand-poked tattoo across her shoulder this past March.

“Feel like tats are in a crazy renaissance period that’s sort of under appreciated atm.” she continued.

Once a greatly respected and award-winning musician, she now focuses on her three kids with her tech mogul ex Elon Musk, who are named X Æ A-Xii, 4 years old, Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and Techno “Tau” Mechanicus, 3.