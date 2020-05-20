Gregory Tyree Boyce and Girlfriend's Death Reported 'Not Criminal,' According to Authorities

✖

Criminal involvement is not suspected in the deaths of Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju. Days after the couple was found dead in their Las Vegas condo, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal "the incident was not criminal." Clark county coroner John Fudenberg further confirmed that foul play is not suspected, The Guardian reports.

At this time, little is known about the circumstances surrounding the deaths, and a cause of death for both Boyce and Adepoju has not been revealed. Fudenberg said that it will be several weeks' time before their causes and manners of death were known, as medical examiners are awaiting toxicology test results.

Hadfield confirmed that authorities were called to the couple's home to investigate a dead body at 2:48 p.m. on May 13, with E! News, citing a source, reporting that the bodies were first discovered by Boyce's cousin. According to the source, the actor's cousin became concerned after he "woke up and noticed that Greg's car was still at the house," despite that Boyce was supposed "to be in LA." The actor had moved to Las Vegas to help his mother and would frequently commute to Los Angles for auditions. After noticing his vehicle, Boyce's cousin "went to check on him and found them."

Although Boyce was best known for portraying Forks High School student Tyler Crowley in the 2008 Twilight film, as well as a role in writer-director Trevor Jackson's 2018 short film Apocalypse, his mother, Lisa Wayne, said that her son was aspiring to open a chicken wing business called "West Wings" prior to his death. In a Facebook post announcing his passing, Wayne said that her son "created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers," such as Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, and The Game.

In the tribute, Wayne also reflected on May 11, which would mark the last time she saw her son before his death. Writing that they had spent the day eating Mother's Day leftovers and watching "a Dave Chappelle show" before Boyce walked her "to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home," she said that there was "never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again."

Boyce leaves behind a 10-year-old daughter, Alaya, while Adepoju is survived by her son, Egypt. The couple had been dating for about a year prior to their deaths. A GoFundMe page has been created by Adepoju’s family to "help send our baby home the proper way."