Gregory Tyree Boyce: Rewatch His Most Memorable 'Twilight' Scene

Following his death at the age of 30 alongside his girlfriend Natalie Adepoju, fans are remembering Gregory Tyree Boyce's most notable Twilight scene. Boyce, whose only other acting credit included writer-director Trevor Jackson’s 2018 short film Apocalypse, appeared in the first installment of the films based on Stephenie Meyer's books, taking on the role of Forks High School student Tyler Crowley.

One of the most pivotal iconic scenes could have never happened without Gregory Tyree Boyce, and the official Twilight page has said nothing about him, rest in peace king pic.twitter.com/PePRPckZn0 — dumbass the orphan (@cullenswhore) May 19, 2020

Although Boyce only made a brief appearance in the 2008 film, one of his scenes was one of the most memorable. In a scene now being shared by fans, Tyler nearly hits Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) with his van in the Forks High School parking lot, though she is saved by Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) stopping the van with his hand at the very last second. The scene proved pivotal to the film, as it helped lay the seeds to Bella discovering Edward was a vampire. Boyce's Tyler also appeared in several other scenes throughout the film, including in the cafeteria alongside Bella and Jessica (Anna Kendrick).

Boyce and Adepoju were found dead in their last week in a Las Vegas condo, Metropolitan Police Department spokesman Larry Hadfield confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Authorities had been called to the scene to investigate a dead body at 2:48 p.m. on May 13. Boyce's mother, Lisa Wayne, confirmed her son's passing with an emotional Facebook post reflecting on his dreams to soon open a chicken wing business called "West Wings."

Calling her son "the best chef," Wayne said that Boyce "created the flavors to his perfection and named them after west coast rappers," including Snoop Dog, Kendrick Lamar, Roddy Ricch, and The Game, according to Deadline. She went on to say that Boyce was her "favorite chef" and that "he was on to something great and that was his passion."

Continuing, Wayne wrote that her son's death has left her "sick," "torn," "lost," and "in pain." Wayne went on to reflect on the last time she had seen Boyce on May 11, during which time they "watched a Dave Chappelle show and you walked me to my car, hugged me, kissed me on my cheek and told me that you love me and to call you when I got home. That was it. Never another hug, kiss or to hear those words, I love you again." She added that she has been left "broken," concluding by writing, "I love you Greggy, my Hunny."

At this time, Boyce and Adepoju's causes of death have not been revealed. Police have confirmed that "the incident was not criminal." The Clark County coroner's office is working to determine the pair’s cause and manner of death. Boyce is survived by his 10-year-old daughter, Alaya. Adepoju is survived by her son, Egypt.