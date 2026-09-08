Grammy Winner’s Concert Halted After He Collapses From ‘Heat-Related Dehydration’

Ray LaMontagne is continuing his tour after a frightening moment during his concert at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The Grammy-winning singer, 53, collapsed onstage Saturday while performing in front of a crowd at the historic Tennessee venue.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fan-shot video from the concert captured LaMontagne playing guitar and singing his 2004 song “Jolene” before suddenly grunting and falling backward onto the stage.

The unexpected collapse prompted an immediate reaction from the audience, with fans heard gasping as two members of LaMontagne’s team rushed over to help him.

His team later provided an update on the singer’s condition through his Instagram Stories, saying he was receiving medical attention.

“Thank you to everyone who came out to tonight’s show at the Ryman,” the message began. “Ray is in good hands with the local EMS and is being treated for heat related dehydration, he is doing well now and is grateful for everyone’s understanding. He is looking forward to being onstage in Louisville tomorrow night.”

The update indicated that LaMontagne’s condition had improved following the incident and that he intended to continue with his scheduled performances.

True to that plan, LaMontagne took the stage at the Louisville Palace in Kentucky on Sunday night. The concert went ahead as scheduled, although the singer did not publicly address his collapse in Nashville during the performance.

Fans responded to the health update with messages of support and concern, with many taking to social media to wish the singer well.

The incident occurred during LaMontagne’s “Trouble” 20th Anniversary Tour, which celebrates two decades since the release of his debut studio album. The tour began Aug. 23 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and is scheduled to continue through the fall.

LaMontagne has several performances still ahead, with stops planned in cities including Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston, and Portland.

The singer is scheduled to conclude the trek in New York City, where he will perform three shows at the Beacon Theatre before wrapping up the tour Oct. 3.

LaMontagne’s return to the stage one night after the Nashville incident offers a positive sign following the health scare. His team has not announced any changes to the remaining tour schedule.

For now, LaMontagne appears to be back on the road and performing as planned.