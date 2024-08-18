Gorillaz Frontman Damon Albarn Suffers Devastating Family Loss

Blur and Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn is mourning the loss of his father Keith, revealed in an obituary published in The Times. According to Radar, the Blur musician is believed to have placed the obituary himself and considered his father a major influence on his musical career.

"Damon's dad was a massive inspiration on him – personally and creatively," a source told Radar. "His sensory work inspired Damon's stage shows and he worshipped him as a stable, honest father figure – and always talked about how he made him the best dad he could be."

As detailed in the obituary, Keith Albarn was the "creator of sensory space-age playgrounds in urban areas and an influential teacher." The obituary also confirms he passed due to cancer on July 23, 2024. The artist, architect and teacher was 85 at time of death. But the entire obituary deserves to be read, it is one that you could use as an example.

(Photo: Jordi Vidal/WireImage/Getty Images)

Damon Albarn had given his father tons of credit in recent years for his role as a father. The frontman has a daughter, 24, and credited his father for the decision to kick "drink and drugs," saying he now felt "more like my dad now than I ever have."

Keith Albarn married Hazel Dring in 1963 after meeting her at Nottingham School of Art. They'd welcome two children, with daughter Jessica, 53, joining her musical brother.

The loss comes on the heels of Blur's big reunion at Coachella and their shows from Wembley Stadium last year, supporting their The Ballad of Darren album. "We came away all still friends, having had a lot of fun doing the shows," drummer Dave Rowntree said. "So there's absolutely no reason why we couldn't consider another interesting idea, if we're all available. But there's absolutely nothing in the diary for Blur at the moment."