Gorillaz's Damon Albarn and Partner of 25 Years Break Up

Damon Albarn and his longtime partner Suzi Winstanley have reportedly split after 25 years together. The couple, who have been together since 1998 and later welcomed their daughter and only child, Missy, 23, are said to have ended things several months ago in a break up that has left Winstanley "absolutely devastated," according to sources close to the situation who spoke to the Daily Mail.

Although a reason for the split is unclear, the Daily Mail reported that Winstanley, an artist, reportedly told the Gorillaz band member to leave their home in Notting Hill. The outlet reported that Winstanley is now currently residing at their West London home while Albarn is staying at their converted barn in South Devon. The break up has left Winstanley "heartbroken," according to one source.

"Even though they have been living in the showbiz bubble where so many couples struggle, they had been together for a very long time," the source said. "It is a really sad time for everyone involved."

The end of the relationship reportedly had a heavy influence on Blur's most recent album, The Ballad of Darren, which the Daily Mail reported was written as the couple decided to split. Albarn is said to have been "not in the best of places" as he wrote the songs on the album, including "Goodbye Albert." The song, which Albarn wrote, includes lyrics like, "Goodbye to you and me, goodbye to the shallows like refugees singing, crossed the world, we disappeared, and no one looks to see if we are coming back soon, I was not ready yet." In another song, the musician admits that he "f-ed up."

"Suzi can't listen to the album, it's too sad for her. She was shocked to learn quite how deeply he wrote about their relationship. Apparently, she had no idea," a source told the outlet. "Some of the songs are very emotional for Damon, they were written at a time when he wasn't in the best of places, at a time when he wasn't happy."

During a performance at Wembley Stadium last month, Albarn fell to his knees and cried in front of a crowd numbering 75,000 while singing Blur's 2012 hit "Under The Westway." Although fans initially believed the emotional moment was simply due to the fact that Albarn was back on stage, many now believe it was due to his split from Winstanley. The Sun reported that since the breakup, Albarn has been supported by his Blur bandmates Alex James, Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree behind the scenes and those close to him said there is still hope the musician and Winstanley will one day reunite.