‘Good Morning America’ Host Secretly Welcomes Baby With Girlfriend

Michael Strahan is now a dad of five!

The Good Morning America anchor quietly welcomed a baby girl earlier this year with his girlfriend Kayla Quick, TMZ reports.

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Sources told the news outlet that the ABC personality and Quick became parents together in 2026, adding another daughter to Strahan’s family tree.

The baby is Strahan’s fifth child, as he is already dad to four adult children — daughter Tania, 34, and son Michael Jr., 31, with ex-wife Wanda Hutchins, as well as twin daughters Isabella and Sophia, 21, with ex-wife Jean Muggli. He is also a grandfather, as Tania welcomed son Onyx in 2024.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 23: Michael Strahan and Kayla Quick attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honoring Michael Strahan on January 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images)

Strahan, 54, and Quick, 36, reportedly began dating in 2015, keeping their relationship largely out of the public eye. Although the couple rarely shares photos together or is seen in public, Quick, who is the co-founder of wellness supplement company FIZZNESS, joined the former NFL player when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023. She also attended Sophia and Isabella’s high school graduation.

Strahan’s family was in the news recently when he revealed that Isabella was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a common malignant brain tumor in the cerebellum, in 2023. She underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiation and was cancer-free by June 2024; she continues to get regular scans.

In January 2025, Strahan told PEOPLE about how he navigated the diagnosis. “I knew she wouldn’t quit,” he said at the time. “She was going to fight — and she did.”

He also opened up to Keke Palmer on her podcast in July about the experience of watching his child fight cancer.

“I can’t fix this. You know, something goes wrong at school or I need this or that or that. ‘All right, your needs are tickets to this concert, you can’t get them, Dad will help you out,’” he said. “You can fix whatever needs to be fixed. In this case, it was no just fixing it.”

“Even now, she’s, thank God, cancer-free. Back at school, crushing it, doing well, back to her 21-year-old life,” he continued. “You still worry. Even though doctors feel good, you still worry. It’s never far away from your mind.”