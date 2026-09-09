Fleetwood Mac Icon Suffers Heartbreaking Death in the Family

Stevie Nicks is mourning the loss of her younger brother, Christopher Nicks, who died at 72 following a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer.

Christopher’s daughter, Nixi Nicks, shared the news in an heartbreaking Facebook post on Friday, Sept. 4.

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“It is with a broken heart that I announce the passing of my father, Christopher Aaron Nicks, early this morning, surrounded by family,” Nixi wrote. “Some of you may know that he has spent the last 2.5 years battling a cancer diagnosis, and to some this may come as a shock.”

Nixi explained that her father chose to keep his illness private because he did not want those around him to worry.

“If this is news to you, please know it was because he never wanted people to worry about him that he kept this to himself,” she continued. “I know that he has left his mark on so many people, and this will leave many more than his immediate family with a piece of them missing. I know I speak for my dad when I say that his friends, his lost boys, meant the world to him.”

She finished the message by adding, “Rest easy, Coach. We will see you in Neverland.”

She later posted a photo to her Instagram showing her hand holding her father’s and accompanied it with a heartfelt message.

“second star to the right, and straight on till morning. i love you, daddy. rest easy,” she wrote.

Stevie Nicks has not publicly commented on her brother’s death. Her longtime Fleetwood Mac bandmate Mick Fleetwood, however, shared his own remembrance Saturday.

“The passing of Chris Nicks has brought so many memories of his amazing life.. much of course was shared connected to Fleetwood Mac..,” Fleetwood, 79, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Stevie and Christopher.

“His zest for life will be a forever beacon of inspiration !!” he added. “Chris you will be missed by me and I know the Family of Fleetwood Mac. Peace and love .. Mick Fleetwood.🥁❤️🥁❤️.”

Stevie previously spoke about growing up with her brother in a 2003 interview with You Magazine.

“By the time I was five, I was a little diva. I was out of control, so my parents decided to have another child. I hated Chris, my brother,” she said. “I would pull his hair and kick him, until one day my father gave him permission to fight back. I’ll be apologizing to him for the rest of my life.”