‘Good Girls’ Star Christina Hendricks Splits From Husband Geoffrey Arend After 10 Years

Good Girls star Christina Hendricks and her husband, actor Geoffrey Arend, revealed they are getting a divorce. The two shared a joint Instagram post on Thursday to share the news. The former Mad Men star was seen without her wedding ring in Los Angeles earlier this month.

“Twelve years ago we fell in love and became partners. We joined our two amazing families, had countless laughs, made wonderful friends and were blessed with incredible opportunities,” the post shared on Hendricks’ Instagram page read. “Today we take our next step together, but on separate paths. We will always be grateful for the love we’ve shared and will always work together to raise our two beautiful dogs.”

“We will be taking time to rediscover ourselves in the transition and we thank you for your patience and support in giving us the space to do so,” the statement concluded.

As PEOPLE notes, the statement came after Hendricks was seen at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles earlier this month without her wedding ring.

Hendricks and Arend married 10 years ago on Oct. 11, 2009, in New York. Vincent Kartheiser, who starred on Mad Men with Hendricks, introduced the couple.

Hendricks recently shared a pair of throwback Halloween photos with Arend. In the first, they were wearing steampunk costumes, while another photo showed them as the Wolf Man and Nosferatu.

“My proudest costume moment to date…Ladies and Gentlemen, Nosferatu and wolf man. I did all this makeup myself including the bald cap!!!” Hendricks wrote on Wednesday.

Arend is best known for his role as Matt Mahoney on Madam Secretary. He recently starred on Showtime’s The Affair. His other credits include Body of Proof, Trust Me, Medium, (500) Days of Summer and The Angry Birds Movie.

Hendricks earned six Emmy nominations for playing Joan Harris on Mad Men and stars as Beth Boland on NBC’s dramedy Good Girls. The show will be back for a third season, although NBC has not set the premiere date. In August, NBC announced the third season will be its biggest yet, with 16 episodes.

In Good Girls, Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman star as three Michigan suburban mothers who pull off a heist, which has snowballed into unusual situations.

“I was really intrigued with the script,” Hendricks told Collider of the show. “The tone of it was really different from anything I had seen. It had me cracking up, and it also had really dramatic moments. As an actress, you’re always looking for something like that, that can challenge you or that you feel like you could contribute something to.”

Hendricks also voiced Gabby Gabby in Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4.

