Goldie Hawn Isn't Dead - Celebrity Death Hoax Debunked

Goldie Hawn may have taken a break from posting on Instagram for a few weeks, but the living legend is still living. A YouTube video published on Dec. 16 claimed she died and has racked up over 13,000 views. Hawn, 77, has posted on Instagram seven times since this video was published.

The YouTube channel "Deceased Stars" published a video on Dec. 16 with the title "5 minutes ago/ Goldie Hawn dies in hospital, her husband Kurt Russell has to say one last goodbye." Of course, this is not true. If there was any truth to it, the title probably wouldn't mistakenly refer to Kurt Russell as her husband. Although the two have been together since 1983, they have famously never married.

The "Deceased Stars" YouTube page is filled with slideshow videos claiming living celebrities have died. Incredibly, over 41,000 YouTube users are subscribed to the page, which has racked up a combined 12.6 million views. In the past few days, the channel has published videos falsely claiming Harrison Ford, Howie Mandel, Lester Holt, Janet Jackson, Clint Eastwood, Judi Dench, Tom Hanks, Heather Locklear, Robert Wagner, Randy Travis, Mariska Hargitay, Jeremy Renner, Lionel Richie, Julia Roberts, and Tyler Perry have all died. The videos all have hilariously bad thumbnail images appearing to show these celebrities either hospitalized or people at their funerals.

Incredibly, many of the videos have thousands of views. The most-watched one is one falsely claiming Chuck Norris died in October 2022 with 1.4 million views. One falsely claiming Celine Dion died in August 2022 has over 1 million views.

Hawn made her most recent public appearance on Nov. 14, when she walked the blue carpet at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. She posed for pictures with her daughter, Kate Hudson, who stars in the hit Netflix movie. Hawn's most recent Instagram post was published on Dec. 31 and was a tribute to the late legendary journalist Barbara Walters. Hawn's other recent Instagram posts have been promotional videos for MindUp, a mental fitness program she founded.

Hawn is an Oscar winner for her supporting role in the 1969 comedy Cactus Flower. She earned a Best Actress nomination in 1981 for her hit Private Benjamin. In 2020, she reprised her role as Mrs. Claus in Netflix's The Christmas Chronicles 2. Hawn also established the non-profit Hawn Foundation in 2003 to support youth education programs.