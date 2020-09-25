'Glee' and 'Supergirl' Star Melissa Benoist Gives Birth to First Child With Husband Chris Wood

✖

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Huxley Robert Wood. Their bundle of joy was born a few weeks ago, but the couple waited until Friday to share the news. They both published the same photo, showing Huxley's tiny hand. The news came just a few days after The CW announced Supergirl was ending with its upcoming sixth season.

"Huxley Robert Wood got here a few weeks ago [heart] and this little boy is everything," Benoist, 31, wrote on Instagram. In his own post, Wood, 32, added, "Our son was born his name is Huxley he’s amazing and no it’s probably none of your business xo brb see you in 18 years." Wood and Benoist met on the set of Supergirl and started dating in 2017. They married in September 2019 and announced they were expecting their first child in March.

Benoist, who also starred on Glee as Marley Rose in Seasons 4 and 5, rarely uses her Instagram page to share personal updates. She did share a note on Tuesday after The CW said Supergirl is ending. The Whiplash actress called it an "honor" to play the DC Comics character on the show and the other Arrowverse series. Wood starred as Mon-El from 2016 to 2018 and made an appearance in Season 5 earlier this year.

"Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless," Benoist wrote on Instagram, alongside a behind the scenes photo of herself in the Supergirl costume. "She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful."

In the end, Benoist said she was "so excited" that everyone involved in the show gets to end it on their terms. "I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season," she wrote.

Supergirl Season 6 is expected to start filming in Vancouver later this month, reports The Hollywood Reporter. The season will run 20 episodes and will debut in January. With Supergirl ending, The CW's remaining Arrowverse shows will be The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and the freshman series Superman & Lois.