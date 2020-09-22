Melissa Benoist Pens Heartfelt Goodbye to 'Supergirl' After Final Season Announcement

✖

After six seasons, Supergirl is coming to an end. On Tuesday, TVLine reported that the show's upcoming sixth season, which will reportedly air sometime in 2021, will be it's last. In response to this news, series star Melissa Benoist penned a lengthy and heartfelt message on Instagram to her fans, thanking them for following along with Kara Danvers during the show's run.

Benoist began her message by writing that it has been an immense "honor" to portray Supergirl on the CW series. Her message came alongside a photo of Benoist in her Supergirl garb and donning a bright smile for the camera while on the set of the series. She began, "To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Benoist (@melissabenoist) on Sep 22, 2020 at 1:09pm PDT

Benoist continued to note that not only has Supergirl had an impact on fans around the world, but the character also had an undeniable impact on herself, as well. "She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united," the actor continued. "What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful." The star ended her post by writing that while fans might not be happy that the show is coming to an end, they should prepare themselves for one "helluva" conclusion. Benoist wrote, "I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. el mayarah."

As previously mentioned, TVLine reported that Supergirl's upcoming Season 6 will be it's last. The show, which stars Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, and many others, originally premiered on the CBS network in 2015 before making the jump over to The CW. The final season will reportedly consist of 20 episodes and the show's creative team is already hard at work on developing storylines. Season 6 will reportedly begin to film sometime later this month. But, of course, filming is still dependent upon the state of the coronavirus pandemic.