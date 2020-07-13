'Glee' Star Lea Michele Deletes Twitter Amid Naya Rivera's Disappearance

In light of Naya Rivera's disappearance following a visit to Lake Piru, her Glee co-star Lea Michele has received a bevy of tweets asking her to speak out about the news. According to Us Weekly, after receiving backlash from fans online due to her silence over the matter, Michele has since deactivated her Twitter account. This action also comes a couple of months after Michele made headlines after former Glee co-star Samantha Marie Ware claimed that the Scream Queens star made her life a "living hell" on the set of the Fox series.

Michele reportedly deactivated her Twitter account on Saturday, three days after Rivera went missing. Us Weekly noted that many of Rivera's Glee co-stars spoke out about her disappearance, including Heather Morris, who's Glee character Brittany Pierce married Rivera's Santana Lopez during the series. However, Michele was not one of them and was subsequently urged to do so by users online. Even though there were some Twitter users who criticized Michele's silence on this matter, her Glee co-star Amber Riley came to her defense on Sunday, saying that no one is owed a "performance of grief."

"Show some respect. All our energy is going toward helping find Naya and praying for her safe return and for her family," Riley tweeted on Sunday. "No one owes anyone online a performance of grief. This is very real and devastating. Focus on Naya and her family. Not us. We don’t matter right now." Kevin McHale, who also starred on Glee, retweeted Riley's message and added one of his own about the circumstances. He wrote, "I cannot begin to understand what Naya’s family must be feeling. I know the rest of us are completely shattered, but not without hope. Please respect her family & their privacy in this moment. Please refrain from judging those who don’t show their pain on social media."

On Monday, after days of searching, authorities reported that they found a body in Lake Piru, with TMZ later confirming that it belonged to Rivera. Days before her body was found, Sgt. Kevin Donoghue of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said that he believed that this situation was simply a "tragic accident," despite the fact that some speculated that Rivera died by suicide. He told PEOPLE on Friday, "We interviewed her son, and there was nothing that we learned from her son that would have suggested that this was suicide. Everything that we've learned so far leads to this being some sort of water recreational accident."