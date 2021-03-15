'Glee' Fans Outraged After Naya Rivera Excluded From Grammys 2021 In Memoriam

Glee fans are outraged after late star Naya Rivera was excluded from the 2021 Grammys' "In Memoriam" segment. During the portion of the show dedicated to honoring Grammy winners and nominees who have since passed on, a number of big-name acts — such as Bruno Mars and Lionel Richie — came out to pay tribute. However, as the photos rolled on the screen, Glee fans quickly noticed that Rivera was not included.

Fueling fans' anger is the fact that Rivera was actually nominated for a Grammy in the past. In 2010, Rivera was up for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "Don’t Stop Believin'," along with the rest of the Glee cast. Sadly, Rivera died in July, during a boating incident. She was out on Lake Piru in California, with her young son Josey, and drowned. Investigators later determined that it was likely she had saved Josey's life before accidentally drowning. Scroll down to see what fans of the actress and singer are saying about her exclusion from the Grammys "In Memoriam" segment.