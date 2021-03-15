'Glee' Fans Outraged After Naya Rivera Excluded From Grammys 2021 In Memoriam
Glee fans are outraged after late star Naya Rivera was excluded from the 2021 Grammys' "In Memoriam" segment. During the portion of the show dedicated to honoring Grammy winners and nominees who have since passed on, a number of big-name acts — such as Bruno Mars and Lionel Richie — came out to pay tribute. However, as the photos rolled on the screen, Glee fans quickly noticed that Rivera was not included.
Fueling fans' anger is the fact that Rivera was actually nominated for a Grammy in the past. In 2010, Rivera was up for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "Don’t Stop Believin'," along with the rest of the Glee cast. Sadly, Rivera died in July, during a boating incident. She was out on Lake Piru in California, with her young son Josey, and drowned. Investigators later determined that it was likely she had saved Josey's life before accidentally drowning. Scroll down to see what fans of the actress and singer are saying about her exclusion from the Grammys "In Memoriam" segment.
The Grammys didn’t mention naya on their live air memorial SO here is GRAMMY-nominated Naya Rivera for you all. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pnwGBrMTq2— Alejandra ミ☆ (@xlopezcamila) March 15, 2021
"How did they not put Naya Rivera in the Grammy '[In Memoriam]!?' I was waiting for her name and it never showed. I’m so disappointed," one fan tweeted.prevnext
since the recording academy failed to include GRAMMY-nominated Naya Rivera in the tribute, please take some time to think about her today. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/MWEC5xSHBC— 𝐎𝐌𝐄𝐃 (@QUEENREVlVAL) March 15, 2021
"Naya Rivera SHOULD HAVE been mentioned at the Grammy's," another Twitter user commented.prevnext
Naya Rivera was a singer, not just an actress. She was a two time Grammy nominee. Had a career that spanned more than two decades. She died saving her son’s life.
The fact that the @RecordingAcad didn’t see fit to include her in the In Memoriam section is disgraceful. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/75jdVgUaC7— Matthew Schmidt (@schmatacus) March 15, 2021
"Where is Naya Rivera’s Grammy tribute performance??" a frustrated fan asked.prevnext
As the Grammy's failed to mention the beautiful queen Naya Rivera Lets do It ourself— Lotte (@xLottevlx) March 15, 2021
Naya rivera was one hell off a powerhouse, she had the dancing / voice / acting skills she had everything and beside that she was one hell off a good mother
Give her respect mention her!! pic.twitter.com/fboxwwnt3J
"The [Recording Academy] decided to not include Naya Rivera in the on-air 'In Memoriam part of the show. I’m disappointed and utterly heartbroken," someone else stated. "Naya gave SO much to the music world. She deserves a mention AT LEAST. Put some respect on her name."prevnext
the in memoriam was beautiful but naya rivera deserved to be there pic.twitter.com/gTziRJ8d5t— ellaミ☆ (@havanaxjade) March 15, 2021
"First the Emmy's not including Chi Chi DeVayne when Chi Chi’s season was nominated for an Emmy and now the Grammy’s not including Naya Rivera when she was nominated for a Grammy," one other user pointed out. "Something about this does not feel right to me."prevnext
@RecordingAcad Hum why wasn’t Naya Rivera honored in the memoriam ???? #GRAMMYs— Joanna (@joannasmps) March 15, 2021
"No Naya Rivera tribute [even though] she was a Grammy-nominated artist," another upset fan tweeted.prevnext
what about naya rivera @RecordingAcad? one of our most terrible losses this year. it doesn’t matter if she didn’t have a solo musical career of her own, she made history through glee. you don’t find a voice like hers anywhere, she was unique. her covers were bigger than many.— rainara (@medicadobts) March 15, 2021
"Really disappointing that the Grammys didn’t pay tribute to Naya Rivera," a final fan wrote. "She literally had Grammy noms???"prev