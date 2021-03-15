'Glee' Fans Outraged After Naya Rivera Excluded From Grammys 2021 In Memoriam

By Stephen Andrew

Glee fans are outraged after late star Naya Rivera was excluded from the 2021 Grammys' "In Memoriam" segment. During the portion of the show dedicated to honoring Grammy winners and nominees who have since passed on, a number of big-name acts — such as Bruno Mars and Lionel Richie — came out to pay tribute. However, as the photos rolled on the screen, Glee fans quickly noticed that Rivera was not included.

Fueling fans' anger is the fact that Rivera was actually nominated for a Grammy in the past. In 2010, Rivera was up for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "Don’t Stop Believin'," along with the rest of the Glee cast. Sadly, Rivera died in July, during a boating incident. She was out on Lake Piru in California, with her young son Josey, and drowned. Investigators later determined that it was likely she had saved Josey's life before accidentally drowning. Scroll down to see what fans of the actress and singer are saying about her exclusion from the Grammys "In Memoriam" segment.

"How did they not put Naya Rivera in the Grammy '[In Memoriam]!?' I was waiting for her name and it never showed. I’m so disappointed," one fan tweeted.

"Naya Rivera SHOULD HAVE been mentioned at the Grammy's," another Twitter user commented.

"Where is Naya Rivera’s Grammy tribute performance??" a frustrated fan asked.

"The [Recording Academy] decided to not include Naya Rivera in the on-air 'In Memoriam part of the show. I’m disappointed and utterly heartbroken," someone else stated. "Naya gave SO much to the music world. She deserves a mention AT LEAST. Put some respect on her name."

"First the Emmy's not including Chi Chi DeVayne when Chi Chi’s season was nominated for an Emmy and now the Grammy’s not including Naya Rivera when she was nominated for a Grammy," one other user pointed out. "Something about this does not feel right to me."

"No Naya Rivera tribute [even though] she was a Grammy-nominated artist," another upset fan tweeted.

"Really disappointing that the Grammys didn’t pay tribute to Naya Rivera," a final fan wrote. "She literally had Grammy noms???"

