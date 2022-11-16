Gisele Bündchen Update: Truth Behind New Dating Rumors Exposed

It looks like Gisele Bündchen does not have a new man in her life right now. Earlier this week, the 42-year-old model was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica with her kids. This comes after Bündchen divorced Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and the outing led to multiple outlets believing she is dating Valente. But according to Fox News, another adult that was with them in Costa Rica was cropped out. The adult's name is Jordan, the home school teacher to Bündchen's children Benjamin and Vivian whom she shares with Brady. Valente is the children's physical instructor.

"None of it's true," the source told Fox News. "This is the kids' and Gisele's longtime martial arts teacher. There's no truth to any dating rumors." Fox News went on to say that the photos were not taken on a romantic outing but rather on a trip to their home in Costa Rica. Bündchen has posted photos and videos of Valente in the past as she has trained with him.

"I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better," Bündchen wrote in an Instagram post earlier this year. "I feel stronger, more confidence and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it's an important skill for all, but especially for us women. Thank you [Valente Brothers] for being awesome teachers and for making training so much fun. I am looking forward to keep improving. Let's go!"

Bündchen and Brady divorced after being married for 13 years. When the divorce papers were filed, Bündchen wrote a message to her followers on Instagram. "With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen wrote. "My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve. The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."