Gisele Bundchen's Reported Post-Tom Brady Love Is Already Engaged

Despite rumors and reports indicating she had potentially moved on, Gisele Bundchen's rumored love interest is actually engaged to another. According to Page Six, billionaire Jeff Soffer is engaged to a different one and isn't looking to toss that away with Bundchen.

"He's been in a serious relationship for seven years and is currently engaged," a source told Page Six. Soffer's fiancee is Colleen Schiff, according to the outlet, and they have been photographed together multiple times in the past decade.

The initial reports that Bundchen and Soffer were an item came from The Daily Mail, which claimed the former husband of Elle Macpherson was attached to Bundchen for "several months." Bundchen denied the reports in her recent interview with Vanity Fair, noting that Soffer was her ex, Tom Brady's friend, and not really her friend.

"I have zero relationship with him in any way," Bundchen told the magazine. "He's Tom's friend, not my friend. I wouldn't be with this guy. I mean, puh-leeze. They were saying I'm with this guy, he's old, because he's got money – it's ridiculous."

Soffer, 55, is worth an estimated $2.2 billion, according to Page Six, while Bundchen is a little lower on the list with a $400 million worth. Soffer was not the only name connected to Bundchen since her split from the former Patriots icon.

Away from the rumors about Soffer, the former Victoria's Secret model has been tied to her son's martial arts instructor, Joaquim Valente. The couple had been spotted enjoying the beach, running together, and doing some horseback riding. They're in groups, according to Page Six, but the two are closer. Still, sources allege they are just friends.

It would also seem that people are trying to force a relationship in for Bundchen, while she isn't focused on romance or finding another husband immediately. She's career-focused again and thriving.