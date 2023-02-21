Gisele Bündchen Enjoys 'Beautiful Celebration' in Wake of Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen is living her best life in her native Brazil. The supermodel traveled to her home country for Carnival, which she called a "beautiful celebration" on Instagram. Bundchen's latest outing comes months after she got a divorce from Tom Brady, with whom she shares two kids. It also comes shortly after Brady announced that he was officially retiring from football, which prompted a response from his ex-wife.

On Monday, Bundchen posted photos from the Carnival celebrations. In between shots of some of the more colorful outfits she saw during the fun, the model showcased photos of her own outfit as she donned white jeans and a crop top. She captioned the post by expressing her excitement over being able to return to Brazil to take part in the traditional event. Bundchen wrote in both English and Portuguese, "It was so special to return to Carnival and honor this beautiful celebration of our Brazilian culture."

It's clear that Bundchen is focusing on herself and her own happiness in the wake of her split from Brady. Back in October, the couple not only announced that they were going their separate ways, but they also shared that their divorce was already finalized. Bundchen told her fans, "With much gratitude, for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children who I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve." She ended her message on a positive note, writing, "The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."

More recently, in early February, Brady announced that he was retiring from football (this time, for good). The athlete explained that he didn't want his retirement post to be "long-winded" given that he's made one in the past, but that he wanted the fans to hear it from him. He said, "Thank you, guys, so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all." Bundchen subsequently responded to his retirement post to wish him well. She commented, "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life."