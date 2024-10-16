Gigi Hadid Shares How Taylor Swift Helped Her Prepare for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Gigi Hadid made sure to shout out bestie Taylor Swift as the supermodel walked the runway at the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The 29-year-old model kicked off Tuesday’s show as she returned to the Victoria’s Secret runway for the first time since 2018, strutting out on stage wearing a pink, silky one-piece with a plunging neckline and matching pair of angel wings.

Before she stomped the runway, Hadid made sure to channel her pop star BFF, waving to the audience in the same way that the “Cruel Summer” singer was known to do throughout her Eras Tour. See the comparison here.

Hadid had previously teased her Swiftie Easter egg before the show while talking with Entertainment Tonight in the dressing room. “There is something new on this runway tonight that is new to at least me. I can’t remember if it’s ever been done on the VS runway, but there’s an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour,” she told the outlet. “At one of her rehearsals, she was like, ‘I’m going to show you how we do this,’ and now I’m using it tonight.”

In addition to Swift’s special wave, Hadid also seemed to get tips from the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer when it comes to using the below-stage riser on the runway. Throughout the night, the new addition to the stage added even more drama to appearances by models including Ashley Graham and Tyra Banks.

While Swift herself wasn’t in attendance at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show this year, she previously performed “I Knew You Were Trouble” at the 2013 show, and “Blank Space” and “Style” a year later in 2014.

After Swift and her NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce were spotted watching the New York Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians on Monday, Oct. 14, Hadid told ET that she assumed the power couple was taking advantage of the time they had together before Kelce returns to his football schedule with the Kansas City Chiefs and the “All Too Well” singer returned to the final leg of her Eras tour.

“I think if they have one more night before he goes back they’ll probably be cozy on the couch. That’s just my guess,” Hadid said. “But she will also be supporting, I can feel it.”

Performing at this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show were LISA and Tyla, who took to the stage before Cher headlined the event with her hits “Strong Enough” and “Believe.”