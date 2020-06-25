Ernie Hudson Teases 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' to Spark 'New Magic' With Audiences (Exclusive)

:heavy_multiplication_x:

Among all the movies delayed over the coronavirus pandemic stirring up interruptions across the country and world, the hotly anticipated sequel, Ghostbusters: Afterlife just couldn't avoid the inevitable with a move to March 5, 2021. But while the delay might be disheartening to fans of the 36-year-old franchise as they await the Jason Reitman-directed release next spring, Ernie Hudson tells PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview for our PopCulture @ Home series that fans, new and old, can expect a very "special" movie that sparks "new magic."

"I'm sure everybody knows now, everybody comes back together," Hudson said, before sharing how he loves how Reitman's is a "continuation" of his father Ivan Reitman's 1984 and 1989 movies. "It ties into the first two, which Paul Feig's movie didn't — and I love that movie, I'm not saying anything bad about that, but it was different. It's like another universe sort of. Whereas, [Afterlife] is tied into the first two and we were able to come back as the characters we played as opposed to, in Paul's movie, where we played different characters."

Hudson goes on to share how the 2021 release introduces a "new generation" for audiences to feel comfortable with, but it was reconnecting with the original cast that really hit home for him. "To be able to suit up with Danny, and Bill [Murray], it was actually spiritual," he said. "I didn't realize how much this movie has impacted my life over the past 35 years and this is something, it's very specific, and these are people that I share that with specifically. We did this thing together."

The 74-year-old legend, known as Winston Zeddemore in the movies, shares how he occasionally runs into his co-stars, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts at different events from time to time, but to return to the origins of a moment in time that catapulted them each to stardom was something very humbling for him. "For us all to be together, it was just very touching," he said. "And Jason, who was always around the set [as a kid], and he was actually in the second movie, to come up with this amazing script. He's a wonderful director. Honestly, it was just a great experience and I think it'll reflect in the movie […] I do think it's going to be special."

Helping bring a dose of magic and uniqueness to the franchise fans have come to love for more than 30 years is 42-year-old Reitman, who might be even be hailed the first official fan before the film ever even catapulted to worldwide success. Working with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker has been an experience for Hudson, who enthuses over the differences in working with Reitman and his father, Ivan, who helmed the first two movies.

"Jason is just a very, very intuitive, and just a sweet guy. I can't imagine anybody not liking Jason […] I still see him as a little kid too and he's not a little kid. But in my mind, he's still. He's very, very — sweet just keeps coming to mind. Whereas, Ivan, we were, back in the day getting things done. [He] just communicates in a very different way and I don't think of Ivan as sweet. I mean, we're friends, but sweet wouldn't be the word I'd acquire," he laughed. "So, it's just, every director is different in how they get the job done. But I want to hug Jason, and Ivan, we would shake hands. So just different people."

While it'll be some time for fans to finally watch Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Hudson is certain they will love the movie, sharing how it's been a long time coming with this anticipated sequel. "You can't redo, or make the magic that happened, but you can make new magic and I think this one will be [it]."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set to hit theaters March 5, 2021.