‘Ghostbusters’ Stars Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson React to Jason Reitman’s Sequel Announcement

Original Ghostbusters stars Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson have reacted to the news of Jason Reitman making a sequel to the iconic franchise.

Reitman released a teaser clip for the new film, and shared it on Twitter, captioning the post, “Everybody can relax. I found the car.”

Aykroyd retweeted his post and added, “If you need a tune-up, you know who to call.”

The star, who played Ray Stantz in the films, was not the only Ghostbuster to respond to the post, as Winston Zeddemore himself, Ernie Hudson chimed in as well.

“Bigger than a 100-ft marshmallow man!” Hudson wrote in a post on Twitter.

Reitman’s father Ivan helmed the original Ghostbuster films and now — three decades later — his son is co-writing and directing the new film, which will be a direct sequel to 1989’s, Ghostbusters 2.

The project has been kept very secretive, with Reitman explaining to EW, “This is very early, and I want the film to unwrap like a present. We have a lot of wonderful surprises and new characters for the audience to meet.”

He went on to share how important the franchise was to him, saying that he was just as much a fan — if not more — as every kid in the 1980s.

“I love everything about it. The iconography. The music. The tone. I remember being on set and seeing them try out the card catalog gag for the first time when the library ghost makes them come flying out. I remember the day they killed Stay Puft and I brought home a hardened piece of foam that just sat on a shelf for years,” Reitman said. “I was scared there was a terror dog underneath my bed before people knew what a terror dog was.”

“I’ve always thought of myself as the first Ghostbusters fan, when I was a 6-year-old visiting the set. I wanted to make a movie for all the other fans. This is the next chapter in the original franchise,” he went on to say. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ’80s happened in the ’80s, and this is set in the present day.”

Ghostbusters 3 will be released sometime in 2020.

