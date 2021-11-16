George Clooney Recalls the ‘Very Emotional’ Moment He and Amal Decided to Have Kids

George Clooney is opening up about the “very emotional” moment he and wife Amal Clooney decided they wanted to have children. The actor, 60, revealed on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast that he never had the desire to get married or have children until he “fell madly in love” with the “extraordinary human” that is his wife.

“Literally, the first moment I met her, I was like, ‘Well, this is the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman I’d ever met.’ Then I thought, ‘Why can’t I find somebody like that?’” he recalled to Maron. Meeting as friends, George did his best to make a good impression a few months later when he brought Amal to Abbey Road to see a 150-piece orchestra. “I thought, ‘If you can’t impress anybody here, then you can’t impress [them],’” he laughed.

George and Amal would go on to tie the knot in 2014 and are now parents to 4-year-old twins Alexander and Ella. The two initially didn’t want to have children, but about a year into their marriage had an interesting conversation about the issue when spending time at a friend’s house with a kid that was “loud and obnoxious.”

“We went outside for a walk. And she’d never thought about it really,” George said of Amal. “And she said, ‘We’re awfully lucky in life.’ And I said, ‘Yeah we are. Lucky we found each other.’ And she said, ‘Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.’ And I thought about it for maybe a minute of silence, the two of us sat there. I don’t think any of us had made a decision, and I just said, ‘Well, I’m in if you’re in.’ And she just said, ‘I think we should try.’”

The Midnight Sky director admitted he was shocked at his reaction. “I have to say, it was very emotional because I was very convinced [not having children] was my lot in life and was comfortable with that,” he said. Then came the surprise of having twins, which George learned during an ultrasound appointment. “They go, ‘It’s a baby boy!’ And I go, ‘Baby boy? Fantastic!’ And then they go, ‘And the other one is a girl!’ And I go, ‘Oh s—,’” he recalled. Despite being “gobsmacked,” the Oscar winner said he loves having twins now, especially during the pandemic when the children were able to be with one another.