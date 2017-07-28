George and Amal Clooney Welcome Their Twins, Ella and Alexander

Congratulations are in order!

George and Amal Clooney have welcomed twins, PEOPLE confirms.

“This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days,” his rep told PEOPLE.

We assume that last part is a funny joke!

Sources confirmed in February that the Oscar winner and the international human rights lawyer were expecting.

The first-time papa opened up later that month about having twins on the way — and he seemed thrilled.

“We are really happy and excited. It’s going to be an adventure,” he said. “We’ve sort of embraced it all … with arms wide open.”

We are so happy for the power duo! See photos here.

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @etnow, Shutterstock.com