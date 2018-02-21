George and Amal Clooney, Oprah and Others Pledge $500K to Student-Led Protest Over Gun Violence

George and Amal Clooney pledged their support to the survivors the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week, sparking a slew of celebrity donations and endorsements.

Five of the students from Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, are organizing an event called “March for Our Lives,” where students will march on Washington at the end of next month to demand reform of gun laws.

“On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington DC to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end gun violence and mass shootings in our schools today,” reads the movement’s website.

The Clooneys announced their support of the march in a public statement on Tuesday.

“Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School,” Clooney said. “Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we’re donating 500,000 dollars to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children’s lives depend on it.”

Soon after, other high-profile figures began throwing their hats into the ring as well. Oprah Winfrey took the cue from the Clooneys and announced her support on Twitter.

“George and Amal, I couldn’t agree with you more,” she wrote. “I am joining forces with you and will match your $500,000 donation to ‘March For Our Lives.’ These inspiring young people remind me of the Freedom Riders of the 60s who also said we’ve had ENOUGH and our voices will be heard.”

Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw also joined in, matching the donation and offering their vocal support.

“The young students in Florida and now across the country are already demonstrating their leadership with a confidence and maturity that belies their ages,” Spielberg said in a statement. “Kate and I applaud their efforts to take a stand for the benefit of this and future generations. They are an inspiration to us all, and we are joining in this movement with a donation of $500,000.”

Other celebrity supporters include Justin Bieber, Amy Schumer, Julianne Moore and Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The Valentine’s Day shooting in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead, including teachers, students and staff. The students of Stoneman Douglas High sprang to action almost at once, channeling their grief into activism. On Tuesday, they travelled to Tallahassee to meet with lawmakers at the state capital, hoping to enact some sort of change in gun laws.

Their appeals have already reached the president, who proposed a ban on bump stock devices on Tuesday. The White House is organizing a “listening session” with the students in the near future.