Vanessa Marcil Suffers Seventh Miscarriage

General Hospital alum Vanessa Marcil has suffered her seventh miscarriage.

The actress’ team revealed the heartbreaking news on social media Thursday, sharing a photo of her and fiance “MC” kissing on the beach.

“Our hearts are with Vanessa and MC who have lost baby OPM,” the statement read. “Thank you for respecting their privacy as they heal and thank you for sharing all of your personal stories. You are not alone.”

The 49-year-old announced in November that she was pregnant after suffering a half-dozen previous miscarriages.



“It’s baby time,” she wrote. “After 6 miscarriages we are saying prayers for OPM #MadHappy.”

She also revealed earlier this month the gender of the child, who was thought to be referred to as “Our Precious Miracle.”

“The GIRLS,” Marcil captioned a snap of her dog cuddling up to her growing baby bump.

The GIRLS 😜 A post shared by vanessamarcilmlovesk (@vanessamarcilmlovesk) on Jan 8, 2018 at 3:54pm PST

Following the news of Marcil’s miscarriage, fans flooded her Instagram account with messages of love and support.

“This literally brought tears to my eyes. Knowing all you have gone through before this pregnancy… you were so so happy to surpass the hump on this one. I’m so very sorry… Prayers are with your family. Love and hugs,” one follower wrote. Another added, “I can’t even begin to imagine the pain you are going through. You are in my thoughts and prayers.”

“Nothing but love and prayers for you sweet girl. My heart is broken. Stay strong…you are in our thoughts,” a sympathetic fan wrote.

Marcil’s “OPM” would have been her second child; she shares her 15-year-old son Kassius Lijah with her former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmate Brian Austin Green. She and Green were in a relationship from 1999-2003.

The former Port Charles actress announced her engagement to mysterious man “MC” in April 2015, but little is known about her husband-to-be. She revealed on social media that her tattooed beau MC proposed “in uniform,” gifting her an gold band engagement ring that previously belonged to Audrey Hepburn.

Marcil was previously married to child actor Corey Feldman from 1989 to 1993 and to CSI: NY actor Carmine Giovinazzo from 2010 to 2013.

