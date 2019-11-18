‘Days of Our Lives’ and ‘General Hospital’ Star Tyler Christopher Pleads Guilty to Public Intoxication

Tyler Christopher, an actor who appeared on both General Hospital and Days Of Our Lives, pleaded guilty to two counts of public intoxication in Martinsville, Indiana. Christopher was arrested for different incidents on Saturday, Nov. 8 and Tuesday, Nov. 11. According to court documents, he had a blood alcohol content level of .267, more than three times the legal limit in Indiana, during the first incident, police said.

In the first incident on Nov. 8, police found Christopher outside a Walgreens with blood running from the bridge of his nose and standing unsteadily. Police took him to a nearby emergency room, where a breathalyzer test was administered. An officer told the actor he would file a warrant for his arrest, reports IndyStar. The officer also reported smelling urine just a few feet from Christopher.

On Nov. 11, Christopher’s birthday, police found him in the backseat of an Uber driver’s car. A Morgan County deputy said Christopher was intoxicated and discovered two fifths of bourbon, including one that was half empty, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

Earlier that same day, Christopher signed himself out of the hospital, against medical advice, the affidavit reads. Hospital staff told the deputy Christopher urinated on himself while in the car.

This was the eighth and ninth time authorities received reports of Christopher being intoxicated between Sept. 14 and Nov. 11. The arrest affidavit reports Christopher was in publicly intoxicated in several of those cases.

Christopher was booked at Morgan County Jail around 8 p.m. on Nov. 11 and released two days later, Morgan County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tyler Polston told IndyStar.

Christopher will have to pay $220 in fines by Wednesday, or will have to spend 16 days in jail, Morgan County deputy prosecuting attorney Matthew Howerton told IndyStar. He also asked a judge consider sentencing to a treatment facility, but he did not receive any court-ordered treatment.

Christopher, 47, played Nicolas Cassadine on General Hospital from 1996 to 2016, and made several appearances on Days of Our Lives as Stefan DiMera, the son of Stefano DiMera and Vivian Alamain, from 2017 to March 2019. Brandon Barash now plays the part.

Christopher was married to Eva Longoria from 2002 to 2004, and married Brienne Pedigo in 2008. Pedigo and Christopher have two children, a 10-year-old son and a 4-year-old daughter.

The scandal unfolded amid concerns that Days of Our Lives is facing cancellation. However, a source told PEOPLE the show is about to get renewed. The series has aired almost every weekday since November 1965.

Photo credit: Getty Images