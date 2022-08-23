Gary Busey Sexual Assault Allegations Detailed

Gary Busey is facing multiple sex offense charges for his alleged behavior at a convention in New Jersey earlier this month. According to new legal documents TMZ obtained Monday, three women are accusing him of sexually assaulting them during Monster-Mania Horror Convention at a DoubleTree Hotel in Cherry Hill on Aug. 13. Busey, 78, has denied the allegations.

The Lethal Weapon actor allegedly took photos with the women at the fan event. One of the women said Busey put his face close to her breasts and asked where she got them before trying to unlatch her bra. Busey allegedly grabbed the other woman's behind. The day after the convention, a man called the police to report that Busey allegedly grabbed his daughter's butt as well.

Busey allegedly denied the allegations when police first contacted him, according to the documents. The actor also asked to apologize to the women, "claiming that sometimes it is possible to accidentally touch someone in a specific body part," the documents read. Busey was charged with four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact, and harassment reports the Philadelphia Inquirer. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 31.

After details from the criminal affidavits surfaced, TMZ caught up with Busey in Malibu and denied the allegations. He claimed he did nothing wrong and believes the alleged victims made up their stories. Busey told the videographer that "nothing happened" at the convention. He said there are witnesses, including a photographer and another person, who can back up his story. Busey was asked if he may have unknowingly acted inappropriately, but he said that wasn't possible.

Monster-Mania organizers are assisting Cherry Hill police with their investigation, according to a statement published on Facebook Friday. Busey was "removed from the convention and instructed not to return" after they received a complaint from guests. They are also encouraging others to file a police report.

"The safety and well-being of all our attendees is of the utmost importance to Monster-Mania, and the company will not tolerate any behavior that could compromise those values," the statement reads. "Monster-Mania will continue to assist the authorities in any and every way possible."

Busey was once on track to be a movie star, even earning an Oscar nomination for playing Buddy Holly in 1978's The Buddy Holly Story. During the 1980s and 1990s, he starred in a string of big hits in supporting roles, including Lethal Weapon, Predator 2, Point Break, Black Sheep, and The Firm. For many though, he is better known for his appearances on reality TV shows like Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew and Celebrity Apprentice. He survived a near-fatal cocaine overdose in 1995 and has faced charges of spousal abuse in the past.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.