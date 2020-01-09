Gary Busey’s Ex-Wife Tiani Warden Dead at 52 Due to Reported Cocaine Overdose

It’s been reported that actor Gary Busey‘s ex-wife Tiani Warden has died at the age of 52, with her cause of death being reported as a cocaine overdose. According to TMZ, Warden was in the Hunty County Detention Center in Texas, and was found unresponsive in her jail cell. She had been taken into custody the day prior for public intoxication. The outlet went on to report that Warden died from the toxic effects of cocaine, per the Dallas County Medical Examiner. Her death has been ruled “accidental” and added that chronic ethanolism — heavy drinking — may have been a contributing factor in her death.

At the time of Warden’s arrest, police reported that they found her while responding to a call about someone laying in a ditch. The individual in question turned out to be Warden. Officers called an ambulance for her when they realized that she may require medical assistance, but she refused medical care.

Warden was ultimately taken into custody, and held at the Hunt County Detention Center. She was in a holding cell alone, after having gone before a judge and eaten lunch but was found unresponsive by authorities at 2:36 PM local time. Her autopsy report details that her time of death was 3:29 p.m.

A press release regarding Warden’s arrest and death read, “On November 4th, 2019 at approximately 2:30 p.m. Ms. Warden was found unresponsive in her cell. The detention officers and medical staff on duty immediately began life-saving measures until AMR arrived on scene and took over. Ms. Warden was transported by AMR to Hunt Regional Medical Center continuing life-saving measures during transport.”

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks offered a statement, saying, “First and foremost, my thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tiani Warden during a very difficult time. I want to commend the detention officers that did everything they could to revive Tiani Warden and following their training and protocols put in place.”

KLTV reported that Busey’s publicist confirmed Warden as the actor’s ex-wife, whom he was married to from 1996 until 2001. Warden was also an actor, with her IMDB credits including films such as The Chain, The Rage and Rough Riders.

At this time, Warden’s family does not appear to have issued a statement on her death.

Photo Credit: Ron Galella / Getty Images