Gary Busey Charged on Sexual Offense Counts

Police in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, a suburb of Philadelphia, have charged actor Gary Busey with at least three counts of sexual misconduct, including harassment and criminal sexual contact. The charges stem from Busey's appearance at Monster Mania, a convention in Cherry Hill that ran from Aug. 12-14.

According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann told the media that Busey's charges were "about contact. It was about touching." They also noted that there were "multiple complaints" against the actor.

A spokesman for the Camden County prosecutor's office responded to media inquiries by confirming there would be no official comment. Busey's representatives and the promoter of Monster Mania also could not be reached for comment before the news broke.

No specific details have been released about the charges or the complaints made against Busey. The 78-year-old actor was confirmed to be at the event, though, and has appeared in several photos alongside fans.

Busey is best known for his string of film appearances in the late '70s, the '80s, and the '90s. He earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his portrayal of Buddy Holly in The Buddy Holly Story. Later in his career, he'd appear in films like Silver Bullet in 1985, Lethal Weapon, Point Break, D.C. Cab, Under Siege, and many others.

In 1988, a motorcycle accident left Busey with head injuries and changed his public reputation from an intense presence on the screen to an erratic enigma in real life. He still made film appearances after the accident, but he is likely known to modern audiences through memes and his reality television appearances.

This includes appearances on Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew, The Apprentice in 2011, Dancing With the Stars in 2015, and Celebrity Big Brother in the U.K. in 2014, in which he walked away as the winner.