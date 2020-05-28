Gary Busey Reveals He Once Died During Brain Surgery and Came Back to Life

Gary Busey is opening up about his trip to the "spiritual realm" after dying and coming back to life during brain surgery. The actor, 75, shared more of the supernatural experience he had following a serious motorcycle accident in December 1988, recalling what he saw during his moments after death for an interview with The Guardian on Thursday.

Crashing while riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle without a helmet, Busey said he "hit my head into a curb, split my skull, passed away after brain surgery and went to the other side — the spiritual realm where I got information." After coming back to life, Busey said "these messages, these definitions, came to me first-class," giving as an example of his contact with another plane, "I’ll think of a word and write the word down without thinking."

The Point Break actor continued of his time on the other side, "I was surrounded by angels. Balls of light floating all around me. And I felt trust, love, protection and happiness like you cannot feel on earth. It’s the feeling the angels live in." Busey added that three angels had approached him while he was visiting that side, one of whom told him the direction he was headed "was good," but that it was his "responsibility to mankind" to "look for helping spirits around."

The Lethal Weapon actor then revealed he was given a choice in to return to life on earth or stay with the angels. "Then a light said: 'You may come to us now or return to your body and continue your destiny,'" Busey claimed. "And every time he spoke, I felt so loved, like a little baby in the arms of his brother, so when you hear the truth over there you do it. And the word truth stands for Taking Real Understanding to Heart. That is the truth of your essence and your soul."

When he examined that truth, Busey decided to make his way back to earth and live out his destiny in this life. "The truth told me I wasn’t finished over here on Earth," he told the outlet. "When you feel the truth, BOOM! You go for it. The truth is the strongest ordnance you have in your body, your mind, your soul and your being. Yeeeeeeee!"

This isn't the first time Busey has recalled his encounter with angels. On Larry King Live in 2005, he told the host of his experience, "I was surrounded by angels. And they don’t look like what they look like on Christmas cards. They’re big balls of light that float and carry nothing but love and warmth."